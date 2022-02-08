3 Oshawa teens charged in connection with Toronto shooting that killed 19-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Three Oshawa teens have been charged in connection with a shooting in Toronto last month that left a 19-year-old man dead, police say.

Toronto police said the shooting was reported at a McDonald’s at Keele Street and Ingram Drive at around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 22.

The victim, Toronto resident Malachi Elijah Bainbridge, was found in a car suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers worked to perform life-saving measures, but Bainbridge died at the scene.

In an update Tuesday, police said search warrants were executed Monday and three youths from Oshawa were arrested.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder.

A second 16-year-old boy has been charged with several offences, including accessory after the fact to murder and firearms offences.

19-year-old dead in fatal shooting in North York – Jan 22, 2022

A 15-year-old girl has also been charged with several offences including accessory after the fact to murder and firearms offences.

The accused cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.