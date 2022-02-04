17-year-old boy faces murder charge after Toronto taxi driver’s death in October

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a taxi driver in late October.

On Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m., a taxi cab crashed into a fence near Pharmacy and Eglinton avenues. Police found the driver alone in the taxi suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The taxi cab driver, identified as 73-year-old Christopher Jung, died in hospital, police said.

On Jan. 28, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in British Columbia by the Saanich Police Department. He was then returned to Toronto, police said.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the teenager cannot be identified.

He was charged with second-degree murder and is expected to appear in court on Friday.