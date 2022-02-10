Menu

Crime

Student finds gun at Surrey, B.C. elementary school; no one hurt

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 6:55 pm
Surrey RCMP are investigating after a student found a firearm on the grounds of Bothwell Elementary School in Surrey, B.C. on Feb. 10, 2022. No one was injured. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP are investigating after a student found a firearm on the grounds of Bothwell Elementary School in Surrey, B.C. on Feb. 10, 2022. No one was injured. Randy Mennie/Global News

Police roped off an elementary school in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday afternoon, after a child found a gun on the grounds.

When the firearm was discovered, all students were immediately brought inside Bothwell Elementary School by staff, RCMP confirmed in an emailed statement.

No one was injured in the disturbing incident.

Police have seized the weapon but would not confirm whether it was loaded.

“As a parent and police officer I am concerned children came across the item,” said Const. Sarbit Sangha in a brief statement.

“It shows the blatant disregard for the safety of others, from whoever disposed of this firearm.”

Surrey RCMP is working with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) to determine whether the incident is related to any ongoing investigations, including previous shootings.

By email, IHIT’s Sgt. David Lee said the safety of students and staff is the team’s primary concern.

“My understanding is Surrey is conducting additional searches and speaking with those involved,” wrote Lee.

“Part of this is to determine if it is connected to any of IHIT’s files. So we are waiting on that and will have more updates when we can.”

Read more: Man dies after 2 people shot in Surrey in connection with Lower Mainland gang conflict

A man and woman in their twenties were shot in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood on Tuesday.

While investigating that incident, police roped off two addresses, one on 170A Street and one at the intersection of 168 Street and 104 Avenue. Both are within two kilometres of Bothwell Elementary.

The man later died of his injuries, police said Thursday. That investigation is ongoing.

Police, meanwhile, are asking anyone with information on the gun at Bothwell Elementary School to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

