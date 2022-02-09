Menu

Crime

Suspect and motive unknown after 2 people shot in Surrey

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 12:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Shooting injures two people in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood' Shooting injures two people in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood
Two people were rushed to the hospital late Tuesday night after a shooting near a gas station in Surrey's Fraser Heights neighbourhood. Police said no arrests have been made at this time. Andrea Macpherson is live at the scene.

Two people were shot in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood overnight, police confirm.

Yellow tape remained up early Wednesday at the intersection of 168 Street and 104 Avenue in front of the Co-Op gas station.

Police said officers were called just before midnight to the area and found two people suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the nearest hospital.

Their condition is not known at this time.

Read more: Another Surrey home peppered with gunfire

Police said no arrests have been made.

The Lower Mainland Department of Forensics was on the scene Wednesday morning and a blue car with a yellow tarp covering the back of the vehicle was also behind police tape.

Officers were canvassing the area and asked everyone to stay away as the investigation continued.

