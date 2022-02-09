Suspect and motive unknown after 2 people shot in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were shot in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood overnight, police confirm.

Yellow tape remained up early Wednesday at the intersection of 168 Street and 104 Avenue in front of the Co-Op gas station.

Police said officers were called just before midnight to the area and found two people suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the nearest hospital.

Their condition is not known at this time.

BREAKING: Surrey RCMP confirm shooting, two people hit suffering from serious gunshot wounds. No arrests made. Still awaiting more details @GlobalBC @BC1 @CKNW https://t.co/lAHXn7RSnG — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) February 9, 2022

Police said no arrests have been made.

The Lower Mainland Department of Forensics was on the scene Wednesday morning and a blue car with a yellow tarp covering the back of the vehicle was also behind police tape.

Officers were canvassing the area and asked everyone to stay away as the investigation continued.