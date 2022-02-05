Another surrey home peppered with gunfire

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP were called to a Surrey home Saturday morning, after an overnight shooting.

Bullet holes were visible in a window and one side of the house near 164th Street and 86B Avenue.

BC Emergency Health Services said no ambulances were called to the scene.

The home was behind police tape. Mounties were on scene placing evidence markers on the property and in the street out front.

Surrey RCMP has yet to make any information about the incident public.

2:46 Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity

The incident comes days after another Surrey home was shot at, in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

Story continues below advertisement

In that case, someone opened fire at a home in the 8600-block of Tulsy Crescent East, which had previously been owned by a possible target of the shooter.

One of the home’s occupants was sleeping on the living room couch at the time, and police said no one was hurt.