Crime

Another surrey home peppered with gunfire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 5:58 pm
An RCMP officer photographs a bullet hole in the window of a Surrey home. View image in full screen
An RCMP officer photographs a bullet hole in the window of a Surrey home. Global News

RCMP were called to a Surrey home Saturday morning, after an overnight shooting.

Bullet holes were visible in a window and one side of the house near 164th Street and 86B Avenue.

Read more: ‘Very close’: Surrey, B.C. resident shocked after home, vehicles damaged in shooting

BC Emergency Health Services said no ambulances were called to the scene.

The home was behind police tape. Mounties were on scene placing evidence markers on the property and in the street out front.

Surrey RCMP has yet to make any information about the incident public.

Click to play video: 'Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity' Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity
Shots fired at Surrey home in case of mistaken identity

The incident comes days after another Surrey home was shot at, in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

Read more: Targeted Surrey shooting leaves 2 men seriously injured: RCMP

In that case, someone opened fire at a home in the 8600-block of Tulsy Crescent East, which had previously been owned by a possible target of the shooter.

One of the home’s occupants was sleeping on the living room couch at the time, and police said no one was hurt.

