Canada’s health minister to provide COVID-19 update

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will give a COVID-19 update Friday alongside public health officials as some provinces begin lifting pandemic mandates.

Globalnews.ca will be live streaming the federal update at 11 a.m. ET.

The update comes just two days after Alberta ended its vaccine certificate system. The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased slightly as the program officially expired.

It also comes after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced Tuesday the province will end its proof of vaccination, and has suggested private businesses who want to keep it seek legal advice before making a final decision.

In Quebec, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop. On Thursday, 36 new deaths attributed to the health crisis were reported.

Although the province’s public health officials recommend no more than 10 people gathering inside, there are no legal limits on private gatherings in homes as of Saturday.

“We’re going to have to learn to live with the virus,” Quebec Premier François Legault said.

Quebec, along with Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, has laid out plans to lift other pandemic measures over the course of the next month or so.

With mandates beginning to lift, some experts have begun to question the politics behind these public health decisions.

Ontario’s health minister said Wednesday the province is “not in the clear” to remove the COVID-19 vaccine certification system as of yet.

“We still need to be very careful,” Christine Elliott said.

The next day, the province’s top doctor indicated a timeline to lift all COVID restrictions would be coming soon.

COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are now also being distributed for free across Ontario at select retailers including Costco, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Metro, Food Basics, Rexall, Sobeys, Real Canadian Superstore, Longo’s, Walmart and more. A limit of one box of five tests will be limited to each household, per visit.

Removing restrictions is premature at this point, according to Dr. Noel Gibney, professor emeritus in the department of critical care medicine at the University of Alberta.

“If we look back at some of the previous waves, the government used hospitalization numbers of 400 or 500 to make decisions about what public health measures would be added or removed,” Gibney explained on Wednesday in an interview with Global News.

“We’re actually significantly above those numbers now, and our system remains under profound pressure.”

Federally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently caught COVID-19 but spoke publicly after recovering at an emergency debate calling for the ongoing anti-COVID vaccine mandate protests across the country to end.

“The pandemic has sucked for us all,” he said, noting the ongoing demonstration is “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives.

“It has to stop.”