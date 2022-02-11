SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canada’s health minister to provide COVID-19 update

By Irelyne Lavery Global News
Posted February 11, 2022 9:28 am
Click to play video: 'Fully vaccinated Canadians who get COVID-19 can get booster 3 months after positive test: NACI' Fully vaccinated Canadians who get COVID-19 can get booster 3 months after positive test: NACI
WATCH: During a COVID-19 update Friday, Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said fully vaccinated Canadians who experienced a COVID-19 infection should wait at least three months to get a booster shot after symptoms start or testing positive, according to Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI). The longer interval between infection and vaccination could result in a better immune response and longer-lasting protection against Omicron and future variants.

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc will give a COVID-19 update Friday alongside public health officials as some provinces begin lifting pandemic mandates.

Globalnews.ca will be live streaming the federal update at 11 a.m. ET.

The update comes just two days after Alberta ended its vaccine certificate system. The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased slightly as the program officially expired.

Read more: Alberta and Saskatchewan resist calls for new restrictions as Omicron numbers rise

It also comes after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced Tuesday the province will end its proof of vaccination, and has suggested private businesses who want to keep it seek legal advice before making a final decision.

In Quebec, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop. On Thursday, 36 new deaths attributed to the health crisis were reported.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge' Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge
Trucker protests: Aerial footage of protest causing delays on Ambassador Bridge

Although the province’s public health officials recommend no more than 10 people gathering inside, there are no legal limits on private gatherings in homes as of Saturday.

“We’re going to have to learn to live with the virus,” Quebec Premier François Legault said.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘A little nervous’: Experts question politics behind lifting COVID-19 restrictions

Quebec, along with Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, has laid out plans to lift other pandemic measures over the course of the next month or so.

With mandates beginning to lift, some experts have begun to question the politics behind these public health decisions.

Ontario’s health minister said Wednesday the province is “not in the clear” to remove the COVID-19 vaccine certification system as of yet.

Story continues below advertisement

“We still need to be very careful,” Christine Elliott said.

The next day, the province’s top doctor indicated a timeline to lift all COVID restrictions would be coming soon.

COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are now also being distributed for free across Ontario at select retailers including Costco, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Metro, Food Basics, Rexall, Sobeys, Real Canadian Superstore, Longo’s, Walmart and more.  A limit of one box of five tests will be limited to each household, per visit.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Trudeau blasts Conservative support for blockades at border crossings' Trucker protests: Trudeau blasts Conservative support for blockades at border crossings
Trucker protests: Trudeau blasts Conservative support for blockades at border crossings

Removing restrictions is premature at this point, according to Dr. Noel Gibney, professor emeritus in the department of critical care medicine at the University of Alberta.

“If we look back at some of the previous waves, the government used hospitalization numbers of 400 or 500 to make decisions about what public health measures would be added or removed,” Gibney explained on Wednesday in an interview with Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re actually significantly above those numbers now, and our system remains under profound pressure.”

Federally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently caught COVID-19 but spoke publicly after recovering at an emergency debate calling for the ongoing anti-COVID vaccine mandate protests across the country to end.

“The pandemic has sucked for us all,” he said, noting the ongoing demonstration is “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives.

“It has to stop.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagJason Kenney tagtheresa tam tagPublic Health Agency of Canada tagcanada covid update tagalberta lifting restrictions tagsaskatchewan covid restrictions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers