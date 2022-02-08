SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatchewan moves to end COVID-19 public health orders

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 12:18 pm
WATCH LIVE: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab provide a COVID-19 update.

Public health orders to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are coming to an end in Saskatchewan.

Premier Scott Moe said the requirement to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for businesses, workplaces and other public venues will end on Feb. 14.

Read more: Saskatoon proposes lifting some COVID-19 protocols as province prepares to end public health orders

“Proof of vaccination has been an effective policy, but its effectiveness has run its course,” Moe said Tuesday.

“The benefits no longer outweigh the costs. It’s time to heal the divisions over vaccination in our families, in our communities and in our province. It’s time for proof of vaccination requirements to end.”

The public health order requiring the use of facemasks in indoor public spaces will remain in place until the end of February.

Saskatchewan is the first province to announce plans to lift all COVID-19 restrictions.

Read more: Regina police issue 32 tickets in connection with weekend anti-mandate protest

Moe said it is time to take the next step in returning to a normal life.

“As we shift to living with COVID-19, there is a continuing need for personal responsibility for self-monitoring, self-testing and self-management,” Moe said.

“It will be important for individuals to assess their own risk and comfort levels, and to take appropriate action if they are unwell.”

