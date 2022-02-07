Regina police issue 32 tickets in connection with weekend anti-mandate protest

Send this page to someone via email

Thirty-two tickets were issued by police to members participating in a weekend protest near the legislative building in Regina, according to Regina police.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) shared in a recap statement on Monday that 30 parking bylaw tickets and two Traffic Safety Act Offence tickets were issued over the course of the weekend.

The group, which had been set up along the right northbound lane on Albert Street near the Saskatchewan legislative building on Saturday, is protesting against COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

Read more: Convoy at Saskatchewan legislature broken up

Vehicles and semi trucks were parked in the far-side driving lane after concrete barricades were placed at the entrance to Legislative Drive — the street facing the legislative building — where protesters wanted to initially set up their demonstration.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say their presence was “ensuring public safety and keeping the peace for both the protestors and members of the public.”

“Although the Canadian Constitution upholds the rights of individuals to lawfully protest, police members observed unlawful violations, and demonstrators were informed and ticketed,” read the statement from RPS.

On Sunday evening, a large number of vehicles remained on the right northbound lane of Albert Street, but police officers began breaking up the line up of vehicles parked in the driving lane.

Read more: Trucker convoy remains planted at Saskatchewan Legislature

Police say one vehicle was towed away and others drove off.

“Police efforts and discussion with members of the protest group led to the successful departure of the vehicles,” RPS stated. “By midnight on Sunday, all vehicles had left, and despite complaints of noise, the demonstration was peaceful in nature.”

The last couple vehicles parked beside the barricades blocking off the road to the legislative building in Regina have left. But now they are rolling at a turtle’s pace northbound on Albert Street with some more vehicles behind them. Some police vehicles have left the area. pic.twitter.com/QWU14Bz5TQ — Moises Canales-Lavigne (@MoisesCanalesJr) February 7, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Dean Rae, RPS deputy chief, spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon to discuss the weekend demonstration.

He said it was a peaceful protest other than moments when it was “loud and boisterous.”

“I felt they did a very good job at engaging the public, keeping everybody safe, while allowing the protestors to put forth their ideas and thoughts. It was a respectful protest we had hoped for.”

Rae mentioned that police had made the decision to put an end to the protest on Sunday evening after concerns were raised by RPS and members of the public regarding safety of protesters and members of the community.

“We had seen some congestion with traffic and we felt it was in the interest of the city and of our service to have those protesters move on from that location.”

Once vehicles dispersed, the group of vehicles began a slow-roll in the same right northbound lane on Albert Street from the 20th Avenue intersection by the legislative building.

Rae confirmed that about 30 police officers were out at the protest on Saturday to monitor the demonstration and help with Frost Regina Festival events at Wascana Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Approximately 20 officers were at the scene on 20 for the dispersal of the remainder of the protesters.

1:50 Looking at the aftermath of the Regina ‘Solidarity Convoy’ Looking at the aftermath of the Regina ‘Solidarity Convoy’