Saskatoon proposes lifting some COVID-19 protocols as province prepares to end public health orders

Some COVID-19 protocols in Saskatoon could be lifted soon if the Saskatchewan government ends current public health orders.

The announcement from the province on easing or lifting restrictions could come as early as Tuesday.

If that happens, Saskatoon city council will be asked to remove the proof of vaccination or negative test requirements for city facilities.

People will still be required to wear face masks when accessing city facilities, with the exception of Saskatoon Transit. Masks for transit riders will be recommended, but not required.

“The lifting of the Public Health Orders does not mean there is no longer a risk of COVID-19 in Saskatoon, but it shifts the responsibility for management of this risk from the Provincial Government to individuals, businesses, organizations, and municipalities,” said Pamela Goulden-McLeod, director of emergency management organization, in a statement Monday.

“The city will continue its focus on educating and informing the public rather than enforcing the use of face masks within city-owned facilities and services.”

The changes would take effect when the Saskatchewan government rescinds the corresponding public health orders for proof of vaccination and wearing masks in public places.

Measures that will remain in place in Saskatoon include enhanced cleaning, physical distancing and a requirement for people not to enter city facilities if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Medical health officers from the Saskatchewan Health Authority will continue to provide guidance to the city and monitor the assessed risk of epidemic transmission.

The assessed risk of epidemic transmission is currently indicating there is a “high likelihood that COVID transmission is not controlled” in the Saskatoon region. This is the highest level of risk of transmission.

City councillors will consider the request from administration at a special council meeting on Tuesday.

