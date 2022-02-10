Menu

Health

Here’s where you can get a free COVID-19 rapid antigen test in Ontario

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 9:06 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario to roll out free rapid tests in grocery stores, pharmacies' COVID-19: Ontario to roll out free rapid tests in grocery stores, pharmacies
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Ontario to roll out free rapid tests in grocery stores, pharmacies.

Ontario is now distributing free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests across select locations in the province.

A limit of one box with five tests per household will be given out, per visit.

There are about 2,400 grocery stores and pharmacies participating in distributing rapid tests in Ontario.

Participating retailers include Costco, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Metro, Food Basics, Rexall, Sobeys, Real Canadian Superstore, Longo’s, Walmart, among others.

Almost all sites are available for in-person pickup for the tests.

Here is a full list of locations that are part of the program for giving out free tests. Residents can search by city:

