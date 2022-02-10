Here’s where you can get a free COVID-19 rapid antigen test in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is now distributing free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests across select locations in the province.

A limit of one box with five tests per household will be given out, per visit.

There are about 2,400 grocery stores and pharmacies participating in distributing rapid tests in Ontario.

Participating retailers include Costco, Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaws, Metro, Food Basics, Rexall, Sobeys, Real Canadian Superstore, Longo’s, Walmart, among others.

Almost all sites are available for in-person pickup for the tests.

Here is a full list of locations that are part of the program for giving out free tests. Residents can search by city:

