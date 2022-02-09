SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Free COVID rapid antigen tests to be made available at grocery stores

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2022 6:22 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario residents increasingly relying on rapid tests' Ontario residents increasingly relying on rapid tests
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario residents increasingly relying on rapid tests. Shallima Maharaj reports – Jan 20, 2022

The Ontario government will distribute free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests at grocery stores, pharmacies and other settings.

A government source with knowledge of the plan told The Canadian Press that Health Minister Christine Elliott will announce more details on Wednesday.

The source said there will be a limit of one box of five tests per household per visit, though some stores might have different processes.

Trending Stories

Ontario provided free rapid antigen test kits at malls and liquor stores in December ahead of the holidays.

Read more: Ontario seeks to expand use of rapid COVID tests in shifting pandemic strategy

The source said Ontario has directly procured more rapid tests and will distribute up to 5.5 million per week.

Story continues below advertisement

The news comes weeks after the province restricted access to gold-standard PCR tests as the Omicron variant overwhelmed capacity.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagrapid tests tagGrocery Stores tagCOVID test tagRapid Antigen Tests tagCOVID tests tagOntario rapid tests tagOntario COVID tests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers