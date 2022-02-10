SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: Quebec logs 35 new deaths as hospitalizations continue to drop

By Kalina Laframboise & Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec public health director claims new sub variant shouldn’t stop reopening plan' COVID-19: Quebec public health director claims new sub variant shouldn’t stop reopening plan
One day after announcing the province's COVID-19 reopening plan. Quebec public health officials say the more transmissible BA.2 variant is present in Quebec. But as Gloria Henriquez reports, they still believe the reopening is not happening too soon..

Quebec reported 35 new deaths attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis on Thursday.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations stood at 2,312, a drop of 36 from the previous day. In the last day, 193 patients were admitted while 229 were discharged.

The number of people being treated for the virus in intensive care units saw a slight increase. There were 173 patients, for an increase of two.

The province recorded 2,894 new novel coronavirus infections. The daily tally of cases is not representative of the situation since official testing is limited to priority groups, according to officials.

Read more: At least 2M Quebecers infected during fifth wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Quebec provided 27,360 tests in screening facilities on Tuesday, the most recent day for which that information is available.

Meanwhile, the results of 74,459 rapid tests have been declared by Quebecers on the government’s new website to date. Of those, 57,743 were positive results.

The immunization campaign doled out another 31,779 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The province has given more than 18 million shots so far.

Quebec has seen 891,951 cases and 13,617 deaths over the course of the pandemic, while 844,373 people have recovered from the virus.

