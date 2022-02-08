Edmonton police officer charged with 2 counts of assault

Send this page to someone via email

A detective who has been with the Edmonton Police Service for 25 years is facing two counts of assault, police said Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, the EPS professional standards branch received a complaint regarding Det. Scott Carter on July 7, 2021.

According to the complaint, an off-duty incident occurred on July 6 in the area of 101 Street and 103 Avenue.

Police didn’t provide any details about the incident, but Carter has been charged with one count each of assault on a peace officer and assault.

The complainants involved didn’t report any injuries, according to police.

A formal investigation into the incident was launched on July 15, 2021, and was referred to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Services on Nov. 25, 2021 to determine if it warranted criminal charges.

Prosecutors recommended charges on Feb. 1. On Tuesday, Carter was issued an appearance notice and was relieved of duty without pay.

He was in a non-patrol role at the time of the incident, police said.

The news release said EPS cannot provide further details since the matter is before the courts. A spokesperson for EPS couldn’t say why this investigation was not made public for nearly seven months.

According to police protocol, a police service regulation investigation by the EPS professional standards branch will take place after the court proceedings.