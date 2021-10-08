Edmonton police officer charged with assault in June 2019 arrest near legislature

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton police constable was charged with assault in connection with the use of force during a June 11, 2019 arrest near the Alberta legislature.

The incident unfolded in the back parking lot of an apartment building on 98 Avenue and 106 Street.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said police saw a stolen Chevrolet Colorado truck at about 9:48 p.m. When they followed it, it sped away.

The police helicopter found the vehicle in the parking lot, where police officers boxed in the stolen vehicle with police vehicles, ASIRT said.

The driver was arrested and taken into custody.

Kyle Parkhurst, 26, was charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault of a peace officer with a weapon, possession of stolen property over $5,000, operation while prohibited, obstructing a peace officer and three counts of breaching recognizance.

Video of the interaction shows the tension escalate as police went in for the arrest.

“Hands up! Out of your vehicle,” an officer is heard yelling. “Get your f–king hands up,” another is heard yelling out seconds later.

Another video from a slightly different angle shows six officers moving in.

With the suspect surrounded, things seem to calm down over the course of about 60 seconds.

Then an officer is seen kicking at someone on the ground.

“Get up! Do it,” an officer is heard loudly ordering the suspect following the kicks.

“Stand up, a–hole,” another officer is heard saying.

The video then shows the suspect being lifted up by officers, one of whom pushes the man head first into the concrete wall of the building.

The videos were shared on social media and questions were raised about police actions.

On June 20, 2019 Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said one officer involved was taken off patrol duties.

In its Friday news release, ASIRT said: “the involved officer used force both before and after handcuffs were applied. The charge relates only to uses of force applied after the man was taken into custody and handcuffed.”

After its investigation, ASIRT consulted with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service and it was determined the officer should be charged.

Const. Dylan Awid was charged on Oct. 7 with one count of assault.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled for first appearance on Nov. 18, 2021 in Edmonton Provincial Court.

— with files from Vinesh Pratap, Global News