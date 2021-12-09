Edmonton police constable charged with sexual assault, unauthorized computer use

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton Police Service officer was charged with sexual assault, breach of trust and unauthorized computer use following an investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

ASIRT started investigating on Aug. 9, 2019, after an alleged sexual assault involving an EPS officer.

Evidence on other matters was found that ASIRT thought might warrant their own investigation, the agency said in a news release Thursday. The investigation was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

The Crown reviewed the case and ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson determined the officer should be charged.

On Dec. 8, Const. Hunter Robinz was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of unauthorized use of a computer database and two separate counts of breach of trust.

According to ASIRT, the first charge stems from an incident on June 29, 2019, when an officer — who was in uniform and on duty — went back the home of a 24-year-old he’d met earlier during a service call “and a sexual assault occurred.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Strathcona County sexual assault centre offers reporting room as alternative to police station

A lot of trust is placed in police officers, ASIRT stressed, and they often meet people in times of crisis or vulnerability.

“During the course of the earlier investigation, evidence was obtained that supported the belief that, over a period from approximately March 2017 to June 2019, while acting in connection with his duties as a police officer, the same officer engaged in a pattern of behaviour involving his on-duty contact with women that breached the standard of responsibility and conduct required as a police officer, and that the officer used his position for a purpose other than the public good, thereby committing a breach of trust,” ASIRT said.

In regards to the third and fourth charges, ASIRT said evidence was found “that provided reasonable grounds to believe” the same officer accessed secure databases for names and addresses of people “for personal reasons unrelated to his duties as a police officer, thereby committing the offences of unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust.” Those database searches were allegedly done between around September 2018 and July 2019, ASIRT said.

Robinz was released on an undertaking with conditions to appear in Provincial Court in Edmonton on Jan. 25, 2022.

The EPS said Thursday it learned of the sexual assault allegation against Robinz on Aug. 9, 2019, and he was removed from “public-facing duties” immediately, pending the results of the ASIRT investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

On March 13, 2021, Robinz was charged by RCMP with assault and unsafe storage of a firearm. These charges stemmed from an incident in Stony Plain a day earlier when he was off-duty.

The constable, who at the time had been with EPS for six years, was relieved from duty without pay.

Robinz remains relieved from duty without pay, EPS said Thursday.

“In light of the pending Criminal Code prosecutions and Professional Standards Branch investigation, there will be no further comment at this time.”

Those dealing with sexual assault in Edmonton can contact the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE).

Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence is available to anyone in Alberta who is looking for support or referrals to specialized sexual assault service providers. Call or text 1-866-403-8000. For services in other Provinces and Territories in Canada visit the Ending Violence Association of Canada.