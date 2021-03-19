Member of Edmonton Police Service charged with assault, unsafe storage of firearm

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service says a six-year veteran of the force has been charged and relieved from duty without pay in connection with an incident that occurred in Stony Plain, Alta., last weekend.

Const. Hunter Robinz has been charged with assault, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a prohibited device.

In a news release issued Friday, police said he was released on his own recognizance.

Police did not provide details about the incident that led to the charges, but said it occurred on Mar. 12 while Robinz was not on duty.

They said Robinz, who had been “working in a non-operational role,” was arrested by the RCMP, who also conducted the investigation. An EPS spokesperson said “working in a non-operational role” means a member was “not working in a patrol capacity.”

Global News has reached out to RCMP to find out what happened. This story will be updated if a response is received.

“Following the completion of the court proceedings, an investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch will commence,” the EPS said.

“As the matter is currently before the courts, the EPS is not able to provide further comment or information about the incident or investigation.”

