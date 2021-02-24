Menu

Crime

Edmonton police officer facing sexual assault charges in connection with off-duty event

By Emily Mertz Global News
An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017.
An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

A 38-year-old Edmonton police constable is being charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with an off-duty incident with a woman he knew.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the incident, which allegedly took place the afternoon of Jan. 20.

In a news release, ASIRT said it’s alleged that “an off-duty police officer encountered an adult female acquaintance and during that encounter committed a sexual assault.”

Evidence gathered during ASIRT’s investigation provided “reasonable grounds to believe that an offence had been committed,” the agency said.

Then, as legally required, the case was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service to determine whether the evidence met the standard for prosecution.

“Following a review of the investigation and having been advised that the Crown was of the opinion that the evidence met their standard for prosecution, ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson made the determination that the involved officer should be charged,” ASIRT said.

Const. Samuel Sanson, 38, was arrested without incident on Feb. 24.

ASIRT said he will be charged with one count of sexual assault.

The officer was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on March 23 in Edmonton.

