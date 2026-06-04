Man dies after gunshots ring out in Montreal park

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in a park in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood Wednesday night.
Police responded to reports of gunshots in Turin Park, near de Lanaudière and de Castelnau streets, around 10:30 p.m.
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Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound.
He was transported to hospital, where he later died, said Manuel Couture, a police spokesperson.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
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Police are looking to speak with any witnesses or those who may have surveillance footage of the area.
This marks the city’s 10th homicide so far this year.
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