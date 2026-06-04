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Crime

Man dies after gunshots ring out in Montreal park

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 4, 2026 10:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan'
Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime: StatCan
WATCH: Canada seeing rise in firearm-related violent crime, StatCan says – Jan 30, 2024
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A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in a park in Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Police responded to reports of gunshots in Turin Park, near de Lanaudière and de Castelnau streets, around 10:30 p.m.

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Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital, where he later died, said Manuel Couture, a police spokesperson.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses or those who may have surveillance footage of the area.

This marks the city’s 10th homicide so far this year.

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