2 police officers charged with assault in connection with downtown Edmonton arrest in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service says two of its officers have been charged with one count each of assault in connection with an arrest made downtown a little over two years ago.

In a news release issued Friday, police said Const. Jed Winter, a five-year member with the EPS, and Const. Jocelyn Wynnyk, a four-year member with the EPS, were charged in connection with an incident that took place on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in the area of 102 Street and 104 Avenue.

“Const. Winter was issued an appearance notice on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021,” police said. “Const. Wynnyk has been advised of the charge and is expected to formally receive an appearance notice on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

“Both officers are currently working in non-public facing positions with the EPS.”

Police said the charges stem from a complaint made to the EPS Professional Standards Branch a little more than a year after the arrest in question was made.

Story continues below advertisement

“A formal investigation was launched the same day,” police said. “The case was then referred to Alberta Crown Prosecution Services in Calgary in June 2021 to determine if criminal charges were warranted.

“On Wednesday, Nov.17, 2021, prosecutors recommended both EPS members be charged with assault.”

When Global News reached out to EPS to ask who was arrested in 2019 and for what reason, as well as details about what unfolded during the arrest, a spokesperson said they “can’t provide specific details about the incident because it is before the courts.”

The EPS said once court proceedings are complete, a Police Service Regulation investigation by the EPS Professional Standards Branch will get underway.