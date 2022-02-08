Menu

Crime

Montreal teen in critical condition after stabbing during fight near high school

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 4:48 pm
Police say the stabbing took place when a fight broke out between two groups of teenagers in Montreal's Pointe-Claire neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Police say the stabbing took place when a fight broke out between two groups of teenagers in Montreal's Pointe-Claire neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon. Global News

A 16-year-old teen is in critical condition in hospital after being stabbing during an afternoon altercation in Pointe-Claire on Tuesday.

Montreal police say officers were called to the intersection of John Fisher and Broadview Avenues at 2:40 p.m. and found the teenage boy with stab wounds to his upper body.

Read more: ‘He was loved’: Vigil held for teen fatally stabbed outside Montreal School

The incident happened just outside of St. Thomas High School.

The victim was rushed to hospital and authorities say they fear for his life.

Trending Stories

Read more: Friends of slain Montreal teen take up handgun fight, seeking ban at federal level

Police say they have no suspects and have made no arrests at this time, but confirmed the fight broke out between two groups of teenagers.

