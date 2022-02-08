Montreal teen in critical condition after stabbing during fight near high school

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old teen is in critical condition in hospital after being stabbing during an afternoon altercation in Pointe-Claire on Tuesday.

Montreal police say officers were called to the intersection of John Fisher and Broadview Avenues at 2:40 p.m. and found the teenage boy with stab wounds to his upper body.

The incident happened just outside of St. Thomas High School.

The victim was rushed to hospital and authorities say they fear for his life.

Police say they have no suspects and have made no arrests at this time, but confirmed the fight broke out between two groups of teenagers.