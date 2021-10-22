Youth arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of teen outside Montreal school

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy outside of his school in the city’s west end.

The alleged suspect, who is a minor, is set to appear in youth court Friday to face charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy, according to police.

No other details were given about the alleged suspect or the arrest, which was carried out Thursday night.

Jannai Dopwell-Bailey was killed in broad daylight Monday afternoon. Police say he was stabbed in front of Programme Mile End, an alternative school in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

The teen was stabbed during an altercation involving a group of young people, police said. Dopwell-Bailley was rushed to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

He is the 25th homicide victim of the year in Montreal.

As the investigation is still ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to contact them. The department can be reached anonymously and confidentially by calling 514-393-1133 or by filling out an online Info-Crime Montréal form.

—with files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez and The Canadian Press