Grieving mother of 16-year-old stabbing victim calls for end to violence in Côte-Des-Neiges

The grieving mother of a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death in Côte-Des-Neiges is calling for an end to violence.

“I’m very heartbroken, they took away my baby from me right on the school grounds and I would like the mayor of Montréal to catch the murderers who brutally murdered my son,” Jannai Dopwell-Bailey’s mother told TVA.

“My baby, I love my baby. And it’s killing me.”

The mother was further upset after videos surfaced online mocking the death of her son.

In one video, a masked person is seen showing a dagger knife and making stabbing gestures.

Dopwell-Bailey’s grieving mother told TVA, that she was deeply disturbed by the video. TVA who shared the interview with Global News, agreed to conceal her identity due to safety concerns.

“I have no idea why people on social media and comments are making fun of my son that they took from me,” she said through tears. “They’re threatening his friends… they’re making fun of my child, it’s very, very heartbreaking.”

Dopwell-Bailey was stabbed in broad daylight Monday afternoon. It happened in front of the school he attended, Programme Mile End alternative school in Côte-Des-Neiges.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to Van Horne Avenue near the Victoria intersection at 3 p.m following an altercation between teenage boys.

The suspects fled.

Dopwell-Bailey had gone inside his school to ask for help. First responders rushed him to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police say the videos are part of the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made so far.

