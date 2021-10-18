Montreal police investigating after teen killed in Côte-des-Neiges stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 16-year-old teen boy is dead after being stabbed in Côte-des-Neiges on Monday afternoon, Montreal police confirm.

Authorities say they were called to Van Horne Avenue near the Victoria intersection at 3 p.m. for an altercation between teenage boys.

The suspects had fled the scene and emergency services found the the victim in critical condition with stab wounds to the upper body. He had entered a nearby school to ask for help.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Montreal Police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said no suspects have been arrested. Authorities say they are looking for three teenage boys aged 16 to 18.

A perimeter was set up on the scene and forensic investigators from the major crimes unit are investigating the killing.

This marks the city’s 25th homicide of the year.

— with files from the Canadian Press

