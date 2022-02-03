SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update on Thursday

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted February 3, 2022 1:28 pm
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. JF

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The update comes after the province reported 1,598 people are in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Of those, 106 are in intensive care.

It also comes after Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday afternoon that the Restrictions Exemption Program could be lifted by the end of February. Kenney will not be present at Thursday’s announcement.

Read more: Albertans line up again as some pharmacies receive more free rapid COVID-19 tests

Alberta Health announced Wednesday that 3,024 more COVID-19 cases were identified in the province in the past 24 hours out of 7,643 PCR tests. However, public health officials have noted that the true number of new COVID-19 cases is likely at least 10 times higher due to restrictions on who is eligible to receive a PCR test.

There were 34,877 active cases confirmed by PCR tests in the province as of Feb. 2.

Read more: Leaked emails show caucus frustration with Premier Jason Kenney remains

The number of Albertans whose deaths have been linked to COVID-19 rose to 3,593 Wednesday.

The province’s positivity rate was 39.9 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Alberta-developed drug could help prevent long COVID' Alberta-developed drug could help prevent long COVID
COVID Alberta Coronavirus Alberta COVID-19 alberta covid update Alberta COVID-19 response Alberta coronavirus response Hinshaw COVID update deena hinshaw covid update dr. deena hinshaw covid update

