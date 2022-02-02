SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Health

Albertans line up again as some pharmacies receive more free rapid COVID-19 tests

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 3:29 pm
Click to play video: 'To isolate or not? What to do when one family member tests positive in Alberta' To isolate or not? What to do when one family member tests positive in Alberta
WATCH (Jan. 12): With kids back in school and the rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, many families are feeling overwhelmed. Recommendations on whether we need to isolate vary in Alberta depending on vaccination status and exposure. Kim Smith breaks it down – Jan 12, 2022

More free rapid COVID-19 tests are making their way to some Alberta pharmacies and people are once again calling around and lining up to get their hands on them.

On Tuesday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said millions more free test kits had arrived or were on the way.

“I’m pleased to share this week, that more than 3.1 million rapid tests will be sent to First Nation communities, pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer and Alberta Health Services sites in other parts of the province,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

Read more: Free rapid COVID tests readily available in Saskatchewan but scarce in Alberta. Why?

“You can check the Blue Cross website that lists which locations have rapid test kits available. When you find a site that does have tests, simply bring your ID and Alberta health care card to receive a free kit.

“In addition to these tests for the general public, a second mask and test shipment for schools started last week and approximately one third has already gone out.”

Click to play video: 'Free rapid COVID tests readily available in Saskatchewan, but scarce in Alberta' Free rapid COVID tests readily available in Saskatchewan, but scarce in Alberta
Free rapid COVID tests readily available in Saskatchewan, but scarce in Alberta – Jan 25, 2022

Neil Forsyth was waiting in line at an Edmonton pharmacy for free tests on Wednesday morning.

“This is my third pharmacy. Two of them that were showing they did have them in stock didn’t,” he said.

“They could have been easier, more accessible. Obviously supply chain issues and relying on the federal government kind of hamstringed us a bit but hopefully it gets better.”

But waiting outside in the cold didn’t deter him.

“It’s worth the wait. A little chilly but I’m Canadian so I’ll suck it up.”

Read more: Finding rapid COVID-19 tests across Canada, from relative ease to utter frustration

Keith Sandquist was also waiting in line Wednesday, hoping to get a kit or two for his young family.

“The wife sent me down for tests cause they’re so hard to come by,” he said. “We never got our free tests promised by the government.”

Read more: Current COVID-19 testing rates ‘just not possible’ anymore in Alberta: Hinshaw

Having some rapid tests at home will provide Keith and his wife with some peace of mind, he said.

“We’ve got a newborn at home, and it’s not like we can go and get tested from AHS anymore.”

Click to play video: 'Kenney hopeful at-home COVID-19 test kits will be available ‘later this month’' Kenney hopeful at-home COVID-19 test kits will be available ‘later this month’
Kenney hopeful at-home COVID-19 test kits will be available ‘later this month’ – Jan 13, 2022

Mohamed Elhamshary, pharmacist at 7 Days Pharmacy in Edmonton, said the pandemic has been overwhelming at times for those working in his field.

“Since the beginning of COVID, there’s a lot of uncertainty about even medications.”

On top of that uncertainty, Elhamshary said his pharmacy answers up to 20 phone calls a day — some not even patients — asking about symptoms, quarantine rules and testing.

“It’s OK in the sense that people trust pharmacists but it’s a bit overwhelming. At the end of the day, we’re here to help our community and our society, so I don’t mind doing that.”

Read more: Rapid COVID-19 tests: When to take one, and what to do if it’s positive

He said he received one shipment of free rapid tests about four weeks ago but they were gone quickly.

“It’s frustrating for me to say that we don’t have any… It’s frustrating and overwhelming.”

There are other options for Albertans, he said.

“There are some tests that can be bought, but not everybody is willing to do so.

“If you have symptoms, don’t go out, don’t get in touch with other people until you feel fine.”

Elhamshary’s second shipment arrived Wednesday afternoon.

“There’s always light at the end of the tunnel.”

Click to play video: 'Arrival of more COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits delayed in Alberta' Arrival of more COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits delayed in Alberta

Alberta Health reported Tuesday afternoon that 1,585 people in the province’s hospitals currently have COVID-19, up from 1,516 the day before. The number of people in hospital ICUs with COVID-19 also rose on Tuesday, up to 109 from 99 on Monday.

The number of Albertans whose deaths have been ruled to be linked to COVID-19 has rose by 13 on Monday, up to 3,579 in total.

Read more: COVID-19: Kenney says he hopes to scrap Alberta vaccine passport program this month

At Tuesday’s news conference, Hinshaw said the province’s positivity rate is at 40 per cent.

