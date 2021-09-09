COVID-19: Shandro, Hinshaw, Yiu to announce plan to ‘reduce pressure on hospitals’ Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak Thursday afternoon about the COVID-19 situation in Alberta.

Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, will also be at the news conference.

A news release from the province says they will “announce steps to help reduce pressure on hospitals.”

The news conference is set for 3:30 p.m. Global News will live stream the event in this article post.

The last time provincial officials spoke to Albertans about COVID-19 was last Friday, when the $100 vaccine incentive was announced, along with the indoor mask mandate and 10 p.m. liquor curfew.

In a series of tweets, AHS said the “difficult decision” was made “to best support adult critical care during this fourth wave of COVID-19 pressures.”