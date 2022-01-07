COVID-19 vaccine and booster tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated?

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada is ramping up its vaccine program in an effort to deliver booster doses to eligible Canadians.

A booster shot is an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that enhances its effectiveness. Provincial governments have opened up eligibility for booster doses in an effort to blunt the latest wave of infections, driven by the Omicron variant.

To keep track of it all, Global News has launched a vaccine tracker to keep track of:

How many people in each province have been vaccinated

How many Canadians have received a vaccination booster

How Canada’s vaccination efforts compare with the rest of the world

Using the map below from Our World In Data, you can see how Canada’s vaccination numbers stack up against the international community.

The countries that have the highest number of vaccinations per 100 people will be shown in a darker colour. Note — data isn’t available for every country.

On a per-capita basis, Canada has secured access to more vaccines than any other country in the world due to agreements with Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Medicago, Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline, Novavax and J&J.

So far, Health Canada has approved the Moderna Spikevax, Pfizer-BioNTech Cominarty, AstraZeneca Vaxevria and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines for use in Canada.