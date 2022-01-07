SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Click to play video: 'Ontario boy returns home after bringing Ellen DeGeneres to tears' Ontario boy returns home after bringing Ellen DeGeneres to tears
Jump to section

    COVID-19 vaccine and booster tracker: How many Canadians are vaccinated?

    By The Staff Global News
    Posted January 7, 2022 9:32 am

    Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada is ramping up its vaccine program in an effort to deliver booster doses to eligible Canadians.

    A booster shot is an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine that enhances its effectiveness. Provincial governments have opened up eligibility for booster doses in an effort to blunt the latest wave of infections, driven by the Omicron variant.

    Read more: Push for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots increases as Omicron variant spreads

    To keep track of it all, Global News has launched a vaccine tracker to keep track of:

    • How many people in each province have been vaccinated
    • How many Canadians have received a vaccination booster
    • How Canada’s vaccination efforts compare with the rest of the world

    Using the map below from Our World In Data, you can see how Canada’s vaccination numbers stack up against the international community.

    Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: WHO calls for speedier, equitable vaccine distribution as COVID-19 world deaths near 2 million' Coronavirus: WHO calls for speedier, equitable vaccine distribution as COVID-19 world deaths near 2 million
    Coronavirus: WHO calls for speedier, equitable vaccine distribution as COVID-19 world deaths near 2 million – Jan 11, 2021

    The countries that have the highest number of vaccinations per 100 people will be shown in a darker colour. Note — data isn’t available for every country.

    On a per-capita basis, Canada has secured access to more vaccines than any other country in the world due to agreements with Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Medicago, Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline, Novavax and J&J.

    So far, Health Canada has approved the Moderna Spikevax, Pfizer-BioNTech Cominarty, AstraZeneca Vaxevria and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines for use in Canada.

