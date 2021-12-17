Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Push for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots increases as Omicron variant spreads

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2021 6:55 am
Click to play video: 'Public health experts urge caution amid Omicron spread' Public health experts urge caution amid Omicron spread
WATCH: Public health experts urge caution amid Omicron spread

The push for Canadians to get their vaccine booster shots is ramping up as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country, triggering more pandemic restrictions in some provinces.

Starting Monday in Quebec, all bars, restaurants, retail stores and places of worship will be limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Work parties will be banned, as will dancing and karaoke inside bars, clubs and restaurants.

Premier Francois Legault said yesterday that vaccinations aren’t enough to stop the transmission of Omicron as he also reversed a decision to ease indoor gathering limits _ keeping the maximum at 10 people over the holidays.

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has reintroduced a 50 per cent crowd limit in venues with a capacity of more than 1,000.

Read more: Support for COVID-19 lockdowns dwindle as Omicron spreads across Canada: poll

Story continues below advertisement

The daily tally of new COVID cases in both Ontario and Quebec has soared well above 2,000, and the latest modelling in the two provinces indicates those numbers are poised to balloon further to historic levels unless urgent action is taken to slow Omicron’s spread.

Trending Stories

Starting Monday, Saskatchewan is opening booster shots to eligible residents over the age of 18 and is reducing the time required between second and third doses to three months from five.

Click to play video: 'COVID case spike could trigger new round of B.C. restrictions' COVID case spike could trigger new round of B.C. restrictions
COVID case spike could trigger new round of B.C. restrictions

As the grim toll of deaths from COVID 19 surpassed the sad milestone of 30,000 on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to be cautious over the holidays.

“What choices we make as Canadians over the next week or two will determine how bad the rest of our winter is _ how many people we lose, how overwhelmed our hospitals get, how much we’re going to take a hit in our economy,” he said during a year-end roundtable interview with The Canadian Press.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, wrote in an annual report on the state of Canada’s public health that the pandemic has exposed long-standing cracks in the system.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
covid-19 canada tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagCOVID-19 Restrictions tagOmicron variant tagCOVID restrictions tagvaccine booster tagcovid travel restrictions tagcovid 19 omicron variant tagcovid-19 vaccine booster tagcovid news canada tagcovid omicron restrictions tagomicron vaccine booster tagomicron vaccine efficay tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers