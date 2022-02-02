Leaked emails show caucus frustration with Premier Jason Kenney remains

Send this page to someone via email

As Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday afternoon to Albertans that the Restrictions Exemption Program could be lifted by the end of February, a string of emails between caucus members showed deep divisions within the party.

The premier made the comments as part of a news conference where he addressed the blockade of the Coutts border crossing, calling the action illegal and for it to be cleared. One of the main points of contention of the protestors is the REP.

“Just a thought, defuse the border confrontation and remove the REP as of midnight; two birds with one stone,” Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul MLA Dave Hanson emailed at 5:22 p.m., while the premier was still speaking.

“How is it that the entire caucus agrees to a solution and it can be ignored?”

The UCP held a caucus meeting on Monday. The email was part of a chain that included more than 100 recipients, from UCP caucus members to government staff, and there were several replies.

“It is absurd this government is willing to legally abuse Albertans with bad policy,” Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock MLA Glenn van Dijken responded.

“The caucus has spoken, yet the executive council decides otherwise.”

“I think we have confused our role as government here,” Airdrie-East MLA Angela Pitt responded Wednesday morning.

“We are not the parents who cannot give into a child’s demands. We are the government that works for the people and we damn well should be doing what they want.”

At 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Caucus Chair Nathan Neudorf responded to the chain.

“Caucus please use some decorum and common sense, caucus business should be emailed to caucus only, not all staff,” he wrote.

“This is not a common chat line, we have Slack for that,” the email concludes.

When asked for comment, the premier’s office simply responded in a statement that if current trends continue, it will begin lifting COVID -19 restrictions very soon, starting with the Restrictions Exemption Program.

In a public statement Wednesday afternoon, Neudorf tried to dispel rumors that caucus had negotiated an agreement to end the Coutts border blockade by lifting the REP.

“No such agreement has been authorized and the meeting is not to discuss lifting the REP,” he wrote.

Earlier Wednesday, traffic began flowing through one lane in each direction at the Coutts border, after protesters spoke with RCMP officers on scene, according to a lawyer representing the protesters.

