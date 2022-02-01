SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Kenney, Hinshaw to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted February 1, 2022 1:25 pm
covid-19-global-news-deena-hinshaw-jason-kenney-upadte-december-28-tuesday-coronavirus View image in full screen
Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney will update Albertans on the province's COVID019 situation at a news conference on Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenny will join chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

The update comes after Alberta Health announced on Monday that there are now 1,516 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those people, 99 are receiving care in the ICU.

Read more: 1,516 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 35 new deaths reported since Friday

There were 1,496 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta last Friday, according to Alberta Health. Of those, 105 were in the ICU.

An additional 35 COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend. To date, 3,566 people died due to COVID-19 in Alberta.

Trending Stories

On Monday, the province also reported an additional 6,537 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. There were 2,945 cases confirmed on Friday, 1,815 cases confirmed on Saturday and 1,777 confirmed on Sunday.

Click to play video: '“Deltacron” danger: name of false hybrid fuels panic, experts say' “Deltacron” danger: name of false hybrid fuels panic, experts say
“Deltacron” danger: name of false hybrid fuels panic, experts say

There were 37,468 lab-confirmed active cases according to Monday’s report.

However, the actual number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher as access to PCR is restricted across the province. Hinshaw has previously said the province is likely catching one in 10 active cases through testing.

Read more: Health experts weigh in on Kenney’s hopes to lift Alberta pandemic restrictions by end of March

Sunday’s positivity rate was 35.21 per cent.

To date, there have been 493,973 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta while 452,939 of those have recovered.

