Kenney, Hinshaw to provide Tuesday COVID-19 update

Alberta Premier Jason Kenny will join chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

The update comes after Alberta Health announced on Monday that there are now 1,516 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those people, 99 are receiving care in the ICU.

There were 1,496 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta last Friday, according to Alberta Health. Of those, 105 were in the ICU.

An additional 35 COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend. To date, 3,566 people died due to COVID-19 in Alberta.

On Monday, the province also reported an additional 6,537 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. There were 2,945 cases confirmed on Friday, 1,815 cases confirmed on Saturday and 1,777 confirmed on Sunday.

There were 37,468 lab-confirmed active cases according to Monday’s report.

However, the actual number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher as access to PCR is restricted across the province. Hinshaw has previously said the province is likely catching one in 10 active cases through testing.

Sunday’s positivity rate was 35.21 per cent.

To date, there have been 493,973 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta while 452,939 of those have recovered.