1,516 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 35 new deaths reported since Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

There are now 1,516 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, Alberta Health announced on Monday.

Of those people, 99 are receiving care in the ICU.

On Friday, there were 1,496 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, with 105 of the people in the ICU.

The province doesn’t provide COVID-19 data over the weekend.

Over the past three days, an additional 35 COVID-19 deaths were reported. There have now been 3,566 deaths due to COVID in Alberta.

The province also reported an additional 6,537 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. There were 2,945 cases confirmed Friday, 1,815 confirmed Saturday and 1,777 confirmed on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 37,468 lab-confirmed active cases, according to Monday’s report.

As access to PCR testing is restricted, the actual number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has said the province is likely catching one in 10 active cases through testing.

The province’s positivity rate wasn’t updated as of publishing.

To date, 493,973 Albertans have been confirmed to have COVID-19 while 452,939 of those people have recovered.

Advertisement