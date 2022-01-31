SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

1,516 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 35 new deaths reported since Friday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 31, 2022 5:37 pm
Edmonton pediatrician on why some children are being admitted to hospital with COVID-19
Alberta hospitals continue to see a surge in COVID-19 patients, with the province announcing another record high last week. Kim Smith spoke with Dr. Bonnie Islam, a pediatrician at the Stollery Children's Hospital, about what symptoms some children are presenting when being admitted with COVID-19.

There are now 1,516 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, Alberta Health announced on Monday.

Of those people, 99 are receiving care in the ICU.

On Friday, there were 1,496 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, with 105 of the people in the ICU.

Read more: Health experts weigh in on Kenney’s hopes to lift Alberta pandemic restrictions by end of March

The province doesn’t provide COVID-19 data over the weekend.

Over the past three days, an additional 35 COVID-19 deaths were reported. There have now been 3,566 deaths due to COVID in Alberta.

The province also reported an additional 6,537 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. There were 2,945 cases confirmed Friday, 1,815 confirmed Saturday and 1,777 confirmed on Sunday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

There were 37,468 lab-confirmed active cases, according to Monday’s report.

Trending Stories

As access to PCR testing is restricted, the actual number of COVID-19 cases is likely much higher. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has said the province is likely catching one in 10 active cases through testing.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta opens up PCR testing to children under 2

The province’s positivity rate wasn’t updated as of publishing.

To date, 493,973 Albertans have been confirmed to have COVID-19 while 452,939 of those people have recovered.

