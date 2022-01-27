Menu

Health

Kenney, Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 2:35 pm
covid-19-global-news-deena-hinshaw-jason-kenney-upadte-december-28-tuesday-coronavirus View image in full screen
Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney will update Albertans on the province's COVID019 situation at a news conference on Jan. 27, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s premier and chief medical officer of health will be providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

That update will be streamed live in this article.

Thursday’s briefing comes a week after Premier Jason Kenney declared the beginning of the end of the Omicron-fueled wave of the pandemic in Alberta. The premier also announced virtual resources for Albertans to manage COVID-19 at home, the shift to team-based care models in hospitals and pandemic response units being set up in Edmonton and Calgary.

Read more: Alberta records 22 more COVID-19 deaths

The pandemic response unit in the Kaye Edmonton Clinic was targeting Thursday to begin admitting patients, AHS said Tuesday.

“The opening of the PRU is a temporary measure and is one of several initiatives that will ensure our healthcare system can meet the increased demand caused by COVID-19,” a statement from AHS said.

“Patients moved to the PRU could be patients recovering from COVID-19 who are no longer infectious or patients with less complex healthcare needs than those being cared for in traditional inpatient spaces.”

Thursday’s briefing also comes days after Health Minister Jason Copping announced Pfizer’s antiviral pill Paxlovid would be arriving in Alberta on Monday, but only 3200 courses of the treatment.

Read more: Canada has detected BA.2 cases. What we know about this Omicron subvariant

And on Wednesday, Alberta Health confirmed it had detected three cases of the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant.

Dubbed “stealth Omicron” for its ability to evade some types of detecting and sequencing, BA.2 is now the dominant strain in Denmark. Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said “it must be more contagious” on Wednesday.

The BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron, which was first detected in November last year, was designated as a variant under investigation by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday.

–with files from Saba Aziz, Global News and Reuters

