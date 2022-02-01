RCMP say protesters ‘chose not to comply’ as Coutts protest enters 4th day

Send this page to someone via email

A blockade at the Coutts border crossing is entering its fourth day and Alberta RCMP said protesters are not complying.

A convoy of commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans has blocked the highway at the Alberta border crossing into Montana since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

Mounties said in a statement Monday night they thought there was a path to resolve the matter, but protesters are choosing not to comply.

Police added the protest is no longer lawful, and resources are in place to make arrests and tow away vehicles. As of early Tuesday, RCMP told Global News there had been no movement overnight.

Some demonstrators say they have no plans to leave.

Coutts Mayor Jim Willett says he wants the protestors gone, as mail can’t be delivered and some kids haven’t been able to go to school because their bus can’t get into the community.

