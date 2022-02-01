Menu

Canada

RCMP say protesters ‘chose not to comply’ as Coutts protest enters 4th day

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 9:44 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP say Coutts border protest ‘no longer lawful’ as protest enters 4th day' Alberta RCMP say Coutts border protest ‘no longer lawful’ as protest enters 4th day
WATCH ABOVE: A protest at the Coutts border crossing is entering its fourth day and Alberta RCMP said protesters are not complying. While there were fewer trucks at the site Tuesday morning than at the height of the protest over the weekend, RCMP have said they need to get traffic moving through the border again. Heather Yourex-West has more from the border crossing.

A blockade at the Coutts border crossing is entering its fourth day and Alberta RCMP said protesters are not complying.

A convoy of commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans has blocked the highway at the Alberta border crossing into Montana since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

Mounties said in a statement Monday night they thought there was a path to resolve the matter, but protesters are choosing not to comply.

Story continues below advertisement

Police added the protest is no longer lawful, and resources are in place to make arrests and tow away vehicles. As of early Tuesday, RCMP told Global News there had been no movement overnight.

Some demonstrators say they have no plans to leave.

Read more: Remaining trucker convoy protesters won’t leave until COVID-19 restrictions ease

Coutts Mayor Jim Willett says he wants the protestors gone, as mail can’t be delivered and some kids haven’t been able to go to school because their bus can’t get into the community.

with files from the Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
