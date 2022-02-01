Man facing 27 charges for graffiti spree in downtown Brantford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing 27 charges in connection with a graffiti spree in downtown Brantford, Ont.

Police say the arrest happened on Jan. 27 in and around the area of Bridge Street and Darling Street.

The suspect is accused of spray-painting large lettering on buildings and other city fixtures over a number of days in late February.

“As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old man from Brantford, stands charged with 27 counts of mischief under $5,000,”

Robin Matthews-Osmond said in a release.

The accused was arrested around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday following a number of tips called in from residents.

BPS would like to thank Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers and the citizens of Brantford who provided info related to the investigation. https://t.co/hHjAwI1Vhr pic.twitter.com/EkHxJmP84P — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) February 1, 2022