Man facing 27 charges for graffiti spree in downtown Brantford, Ont.

A man is facing 27 charges in connection with a graffiti spree in downtown Brantford, Ont.
Police say the arrest happened on Jan. 27 in and around the area of Bridge Street and Darling Street.
The suspect is accused of spray-painting large lettering on buildings and other city fixtures over a number of days in late February.
“As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old man from Brantford, stands charged with 27 counts of mischief under $5,000,”
Robin Matthews-Osmond said in a release.
The accused was arrested around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday following a number of tips called in from residents.
Trending Stories
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments