OPP officer taken to hospital after struck by car in Hamilton

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after they say an officer was struck by a sedan on Highway 403 in Hamilton on Monday night.

The occurrence happened on the roadway at Main Street West during a traffic stop in which the officer was assisting another motorist.

“(The) Driver of the car approaching the scene struck the cruiser and rolled,” the highway safety division said in a social media post.

The officer was from the Burlington detachment and ended up in hospital with minor injuries.

OPP did not release details on whether the driver of the rolled vehicle suffered any injuries.

Motorists are expected to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles as required by law when approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing red lights or red and blue lights, or a tow truck with flashing amber lights

The OPP says it’s laid more than 9,000 charges against drivers who haven’t moved over for emergency vehicles or tow trucks in the last five years.

No charges have been revealed in connection with Monday’s incident.

OPP vehicle with its lights flashing was struck while officer was assisting a motorist on #Hwy403/Main St, Hamilton. Driver of the car approaching the scene struck the cruiser and rolled. #BurlingtonOPP officer in vehicle taken to hospital with minor injuries. #SlowDownMoveOver pic.twitter.com/pcL3Kj8KO2 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 1, 2022