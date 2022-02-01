Menu

Traffic

OPP officer taken to hospital after struck by car in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 9:00 am
OPP-Crash-Burlington View image in full screen
OPP say an officer was taken to hospital after he was struck by a car during a traffic stop on Highway 403 near Main Street West in Hamilton on Jan. 31, 2022.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after they say an officer was struck by a sedan on Highway 403 in Hamilton on Monday night.

The occurrence happened on the roadway at Main Street West during a traffic stop in which the officer was assisting another motorist.

“(The) Driver of the car approaching the scene struck the cruiser and rolled,” the highway safety division said in a social media post.

The officer was from the Burlington detachment and ended up in hospital with minor injuries.

OPP did not release details on whether the driver of the rolled vehicle suffered any injuries.

Motorists are expected to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles as required by law when approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing red lights or red and blue lights, or a tow truck with flashing amber lights

The OPP says it’s laid more than 9,000 charges against drivers who haven’t moved over for emergency vehicles or tow trucks in the last five years.

No charges have been revealed in connection with Monday’s incident.

