Pedestrian, dog struck in east Hamilton hit and run

Hamilton police say that a person and a dog were hit by a vehicle near the east Mountain on Sunday night and that the driver failed to remain at the scene.
Investigators believe the incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Road and Hillside Avenue, southwest of the Red Hill Valley Parkway and Queenston Road.
“Upon arrival police located a pedestrian and dog on the ground,” Const. Indy Bharaj told Global News in an email.
“The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.”
Police have not revealed if the dog sustained any injury.
No information on a suspect or the vehicle that allegedly fled the scene has been released.
