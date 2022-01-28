Hamilton police seek suspect vehicle in Mountain homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police believe they may have identified the suspect vehicle in the city’s 19th homicide of 2021.

Investigators released photos and security camera footage on Friday of a small blue SUV or compact car with a white roof seen at a Mountain location before the Dec. 21 shooting.

Sheydon Storer, 24, was found lying in his driveway just after 9:30 p.m. at a residence on Darcy Court, near Upper Wentworth Street and Mohawk Road.

He was suffering from a gunshot and died a short time later after being transported to hospital.

Detectives with the major crimes unit say they are still trying to compile a suspect description in the case.

Police have said that 19 homicides are the most ever recorded in one year in Hamilton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Brewster at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at Crime Stoppers.

Sheydon Storer is the City’s latest homicide victim. The 24-year-old was shot in his #HamOnt driveway last night. Police continue to encourage anyone with information to come forward to 905-546-4067. pic.twitter.com/QTcCdmSoWO — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 22, 2021

