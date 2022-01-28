Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police seek suspect vehicle in Mountain homicide investigation

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 3:18 pm
Hamilton Stoyer Homicide View image in full screen
Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in the homicide of Sheydon Storer on Dec. 21, 2021. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police believe they may have identified the suspect vehicle in the city’s 19th homicide of 2021.

Investigators released photos and security camera footage on Friday of a small blue SUV or compact car with a white roof seen at a Mountain location before the Dec. 21 shooting.

Sheydon Storer, 24, was found lying in his driveway just after 9:30 p.m. at a residence on Darcy Court, near Upper Wentworth Street and Mohawk Road.

He was suffering from a gunshot and died a short time later after being transported to hospital.

Read more: 24 year old man identified as Hamilton’s latest homicide victim

Detectives with the major crimes unit say they are still trying to compile a suspect description in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have said that 19 homicides are the most ever recorded in one year in Hamilton.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. David Brewster at 905-546-4067.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Quebec City Mosque Shooting Anniversary' Quebec City Mosque Shooting Anniversary
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHamOnt tagFatal Shooting tagHamilton Police Service tagMajor Crimes tagmohawk road tagupper wentworth street tagHamilton Mountain shooting tagdarcy court tagdavid brewster tagSheydon Storer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers