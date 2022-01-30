Nova Scotia reports 92 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 15 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported that there are 92 people who are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Of those in hospital, 15 people are in ICU. The age range of those hospitalized is between one and 100, with an average age of 67.

In an abbreviated news release, the province did not provide a breakdown of how many people had been admitted or discharged since the province’s last detailed release on Friday.

On Saturday, there were 87 hospitalizations reported, so the number of hospitalizations has increased by five.

In addition to the 92 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, there are another 117 who were identified as positive upon arrival to hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

A further 139 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,999 COVID-19 tests on Saturday and reported an additional 425 new lab-confirmed cases Sunday.

There were 211 cases in Central Zone, 52 cases in Eastern Zone, 57 cases in Northern Zone and 105 cases in Western Zone.

— with a file from Alex Cooke