Regina police charge two individuals in connection with firearms-related incident

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) states that an 18 year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon, and a 34 year-old man is facing several firearms charges after an incident reported to police yesterday morning.

Police say the incident took place about 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, when they were dispatched for a report that a man had pointed a firearm at a 17-year-old girl who was seated in a parked vehicle.

Read more: Regina woman charged in connection with weekend robbery

“The victim…was not physically hurt in this incident,” police stated. “Police gathered more information and learned there were allegedly two [men] involved in this incident. Investigation indicated the men had approached a parked vehicle in east Regina and allegedly pointed firearms at the woman in the passenger seat.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the driver of the vehicle and the passenger were able to escape by driving away. Investigation led to identification of the two suspects and further investigation led to their arrest, from a house in the 1200 block of King Street.

Police say that ammunition and a handgun were seized as evidence.

Read more: Man faces charges in connection with alleged assaults on Regina police officers

Thirty-four year-old Dexter Leigh Blaine Trafiak, of Regina, faces numerous charges including pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and careless use of a firearm to name a few.

The second suspect is identified as 18-year-old Asia Kado Benson of Regina, and has charged with assault with a weapon.

Both Benson and Trafiak made their first court appearances on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

9:45 Global News at 6 Regina: Dec. 23 Global News at 6 Regina: Dec. 23 – Dec 23, 2021