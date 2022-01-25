Regina woman charged in connection with weekend robbery

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service has charged a 39-year-old woman in connection with a weekend robbery at a Regina business.

The incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 4:05 a.m. RPS stated that police officers were dispatched to a business in the 2600 block of 7th Avenue in response to an alarm notification.

“Officers learned that an employee of the business was allegedly threatened by a female wielding a knife,” police said. “It’s alleged the suspect stole several food items from the business. Officers located a person matching the suspect description a short distance away. Police seized a folding knife and items matching those taken in the robbery.”

Whitney Dawn Whitecap is charged with robbery and failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Whitecap made her first appearance in provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

