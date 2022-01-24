Menu

Crime

Man faces charges in connection with alleged assaults on Regina police officers

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 7:53 pm
A Regina Police shoulder patch. View image in full screen
A Regina man faces several charges for alleged assaults on two police officers. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged a 41 year-old man in connection with alleged assaults on two police officers.

The alleged assaults occurred after police responded to call of an “unwanted guest” at a business in the 1700 block of East Dewdney Avenue on Jan. 23, 2022.

Read more: Two people charged in connection to Regina homicide, 15th of 2021

This alleged incident took place at at approximately 4:41 p.m., after a report was made to police of a man who was described as an “unwanted guest.”

“Staff at the store said the male was bothering customer; they asked him to leave several times, but the male refused,” police stated. “Officers arrived and advised the male he should leave.

“When the male ignored them, one officer took his arm and the suspect began grappling with the officer. After a struggle, it’s alleged the suspect spit into the face of a second officer.”

Read more: Regina man faces charge in connection with forged criminal record check

Scott Douglas Flaman from Regina was taken into custody and later charged. RPS stated the officer who was physically assaulted did not sustain serious injuries and the second officer had to begin a medical protocol that is carried out when an officer comes into contact with bodily fluids.

Flaman is charged with assaulting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, mischief and possession of methamphetamine.

Flaman made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

