Man faces charges in connection with alleged assaults on Regina police officers

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged a 41 year-old man in connection with alleged assaults on two police officers.

The alleged assaults occurred after police responded to call of an “unwanted guest” at a business in the 1700 block of East Dewdney Avenue on Jan. 23, 2022.

This alleged incident took place at at approximately 4:41 p.m., after a report was made to police of a man who was described as an “unwanted guest.”

“Staff at the store said the male was bothering customer; they asked him to leave several times, but the male refused,” police stated. “Officers arrived and advised the male he should leave.

“When the male ignored them, one officer took his arm and the suspect began grappling with the officer. After a struggle, it’s alleged the suspect spit into the face of a second officer.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina man faces charge in connection with forged criminal record check

Scott Douglas Flaman from Regina was taken into custody and later charged. RPS stated the officer who was physically assaulted did not sustain serious injuries and the second officer had to begin a medical protocol that is carried out when an officer comes into contact with bodily fluids.

Flaman is charged with assaulting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, mischief and possession of methamphetamine.

Flaman made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

1:36 Quality of tips for Regina Crime Stoppers trumps quantity in 2021 Quality of tips for Regina Crime Stoppers trumps quantity in 2021 – Jan 6, 2022