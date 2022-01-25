COVID-19: HKPR reports deaths in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County; 22 hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two more deaths and 26 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data released on Tuesday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard around 2:35 p.m. reported the following:

New lab-confirmed cases: 26 since Monday’s update — 10 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 15 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 370 — down from 395 reported on Monday. The health unit notes due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of community spread.

Deaths: 87 — two more since Monday with single deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. .Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 65 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 21 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 22 people are currently in hospital — two less than Monday’s update. Nine of the cases are in an intensive care unit — one less since Monday. There have been 157 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared (three more): 85 in the Kawarthas (one more), with 67 in Northumberland (two more) and five in Haliburton County (unchanged). As of noon Tuesday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported seven hospitalized cases (unchanged) with six identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.” (unchanged).

Cumulative cases: 5,823 since the pandemic’s beginning: 20 pending with 2,798 in the Kawarthas (48.3 per cent), 2,678 in Northumberland County (46.1 per cent) and 327 in Haliburton County (5.7 per cent).

Resolved cases: 5,379 — an additional 64 since Monday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 92.3 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Vaccination: The latest vaccination rate data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article. The health unit has appointments available at COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held throughout the region. A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s www.hkpr.on.ca. Residents are also encouraged to check with local pharmacies or their primary health care providers for more opportunities to get vaccinated.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 24 active outbreaks — unchanged since Monday — which include the following (unless noted, case data unavailable):

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 22 on Unit 2A inpatient unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 22 on Unit 2A inpatient unit. Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21. Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Jan. 19.

Declared Jan. 19. Community Living in Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: Declared Jan. 17.

in Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: Declared Jan. 17. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Jan. 23 reported 28 cases among inmates (most recent data).

Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Jan. 23 reported 28 cases among inmates (most recent data). Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17: two clients and three staff members.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17: two clients and three staff members. Christian Horizons in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14.

in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14. Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11 Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.

Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 in an inpatient rehab unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 in an inpatient rehab unit. William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10. Community Living Group Home Cobourg: Declared Jan. 7.

Declared Jan. 7. Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Jan. 19 reported 10 active cases: eight residents and two staff members (most recent data).

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Jan. 19 reported 10 active cases: eight residents and two staff members (most recent data). Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.

Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5. Community Living Group Home — Warkworth: Declared Jan. 5.

Declared Jan. 5. Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday reported no active cases (down from five on Monday) after one resident and four staff members were resolved. There have been 14 resolved cases (two residents and 12 staff members).

in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday reported no active cases (down from five on Monday) after one resident and four staff members were resolved. There have been 14 resolved cases (two residents and 12 staff members). Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Tuesday reported 17 active cases — down from 21 Monday — 14 residents and three staff (four less). All are fully vaccinated.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Tuesday reported 17 active cases — down from 21 Monday — 14 residents and three staff (four less). All are fully vaccinated. Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 24 the home reported 19 active cases — two residents (24 resolved) and 17 staff (42 resolved). The home also reported its third resident death. Two resident deaths were reported on Jan. 14.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 24 the home reported 19 active cases — two residents (24 resolved) and 17 staff (42 resolved). The home also reported its third resident death. Two resident deaths were reported on Jan. 14. Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.

long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Jan. 21 reported 21 active cases — 13 residents and eight staff members. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Jan. 21 reported 21 active cases — 13 residents and eight staff members. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak. Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, 2021, the home on Tuesday for second day reported no active cases among residents and staff.

long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, 2021, the home on Tuesday for second day reported no active cases among residents and staff. Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident.

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident. Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, 2021, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 23 there were seven active cases among inmates (most recent data).

