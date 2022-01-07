COVID-19: Ross Memorial Hospital assessment centre to relocate to Victoria Park Armoury in Lindsay

Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre will move to the Victoria Park Armoury starting next Tuesday, the Lindsay hospital announced Friday afternoon.
Offering COVID-19 testing and clinical assessments, the centre on 210 Kent St. W., will run weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding statutory holidays). Entries will be made along the Kent St. West side of the building while exits will be facing the Sussex St. side.
COVID-19 tests are by appointment only. To book an appointment, call (705)328-6217.
“Due to current demand, there may be a delay in getting through or leaving a message. Please continue trying, and refrain from leaving multiple messages,” the hospital stated.
“You will receive a call back within 1-2 business days.”
The assessment centre also offers clinical assessments to support community members with known or suspected COVID-19 infection in an effort to “conserve needed capacity in our emergency department.”
Clinical assessments are intended for people with worsening symptoms, or who have been advised by a health care professional that they require an assessment and diagnosis for their symptoms. This is because their symptoms cannot be safely self-monitored at home, but they are also not experiencing severe symptoms that would require emergency care.
Individuals who have been directed by a health care professional to seek a clinical assessment are asked to book an appointment through the same (705)328-6217 phone number.
Ross Memorial Hospital says its centre has conducted nearly 60,000 COVID-19 tests since it began conducting testing in March 2020.
