COVID-19: Ross Memorial Hospital assessment centre to relocate to Victoria Park Armoury in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre will move to the Victoria Park Armoury starting next Tuesday, the Lindsay hospital announced Friday afternoon.

Offering COVID-19 testing and clinical assessments, the centre on 210 Kent St. W., will run weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding statutory holidays). Entries will be made along the Kent St. West side of the building while exits will be facing the Sussex St. side.

COVID-19 tests are by appointment only. To book an appointment, call (705)328-6217.

“Due to current demand, there may be a delay in getting through or leaving a message. Please continue trying, and refrain from leaving multiple messages,” the hospital stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“You will receive a call back within 1-2 business days.”

The assessment centre also offers clinical assessments to support community members with known or suspected COVID-19 infection in an effort to “conserve needed capacity in our emergency department.”

View image in full screen The entry to the new COVID-19 assessment centre at Victory Armoury in Lindsay. Ross Memorial Hospital

Clinical assessments are intended for people with worsening symptoms, or who have been advised by a health care professional that they require an assessment and diagnosis for their symptoms. This is because their symptoms cannot be safely self-monitored at home, but they are also not experiencing severe symptoms that would require emergency care.

Individuals who have been directed by a health care professional to seek a clinical assessment are asked to book an appointment through the same (705)328-6217 phone number.

Story continues below advertisement

Ross Memorial Hospital says its centre has conducted nearly 60,000 COVID-19 tests since it began conducting testing in March 2020.