COVID-19: HKPR reports 24 in hospital, new outbreaks at Cobourg hospital, Fenelon LTC

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 213 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new outbreaks over the weekend, according to data released on Monday afternoon

The regional health unit’s dashboard around 3 p.m. reported the following:

New lab-confirmed cases: 213 since Friday’s update — 136 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 70 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 395 — up from 375 reported on Friday.

Deaths: 85 — unchanged since Friday. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 85 deaths: 64 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 20 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 24 people are currently in hospital — three more since Friday’s update. Ten of the cases are in an intensive care unit — one more. There have been 154 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 84 in the Kawarthas (two more), with 65 in Northumberland (one more) and five in Haliburton County (one more). As of noon Monday, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported seven hospitalized cases (two less) with six identifying COVID-19 as the “primary cause of admission.”

Cumulative cases: 5,782 since the pandemic’s beginning.

Resolved cases: 5,315 — an additional 212 since Friday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 91 per cent of all cases.

Testing: Ross Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is operating out of the Victoria Park Armoury on Kent Street West in Lindsay. More details are available in this article.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” As of Monday afternoon, there are 24 active outbreaks — two more than Friday — after the following were declared over the weekend:

Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 22 on Unit 2A inpatient unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 22 on Unit 2A inpatient unit. Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Jan. 21.

Other active outbreaks include (unless noted, case data unavailable):

Extendicare Port Hope: Declared Jan. 19.

Declared Jan. 19. Community Living in Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: Declared Jan. 17.

in Dysart et Al in Haliburton County: Declared Jan. 17. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Jan. 20 reported 28 cases among inmates (most recent data).

Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on Jan. 20 reported 28 cases among inmates (most recent data). Transition House Shelter in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17: two clients and three staff members.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 17. Northumberland County, which runs the shelter, reported five cases on Jan. 17: two clients and three staff members. Christian Horizons in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14.

in Lindsay. Declared Jan. 14. Extendicare Cobourg in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 11 Community Living Group Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11.

Home in Campbellford: Declared Jan. 11. Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 in an inpatient rehab unit.

in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 10 in an inpatient rehab unit. William Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 10. Community Living Group Home Cobourg: Declared Jan. 7.

Declared Jan. 7. Caressant Care Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Jan. 19 reported 10 active cases: eight residents and two staff members.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. The home on Jan. 19 reported 10 active cases: eight residents and two staff members. Victoria Manor Home for the Aged in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6.

in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 6. Christian Horizons Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5.

Site D in Cobourg: Declared Jan. 5. Community Living Group Home — Warkworth: Declared Jan. 5.

Declared Jan. 5. Case Manor Long-term Care Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home at noon Monday reported five active cases (one more since Friday) — one resident and four staff members (one new). There have been eight resolved cases (one resident, seven staff members).

in Bobcaygeon: Declared Jan. 4, the home at noon Monday reported five active cases (one more since Friday) — one resident and four staff members (one new). There have been eight resolved cases (one resident, seven staff members). Regency long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Monday reported 21 active cases — 14 residents and seven staff. All are fully vaccinated.

in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 4. The facility on Monday reported 21 active cases — 14 residents and seven staff. All are fully vaccinated. Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 21 the home reported 15 active cases — six residents and nine staff (23 resolved). On Jan. 14 the home reported two residents had died amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 2 with three staff positive cases. On Jan. 21 the home reported 15 active cases — six residents and nine staff (23 resolved). On Jan. 14 the home reported two residents had died amid the outbreak. Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021.

long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Dec. 31, 2021. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Jan. 21 reported 21 active cases — 13 residents and eight staff members. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 30, 2021. The home on Jan. 21 reported 21 active cases — 13 residents and eight staff members. A resident death was reported on Jan. 12 amid the outbreak. Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, 2021, the home on Monday reported no active cases among residents and staff (five staff cases resolved since Friday).

long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Dec. 28, 2021, the home on Monday reported no active cases among residents and staff (five staff cases resolved since Friday). Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident.

long-term care in Cobourg: Declared Dec. 26, 2021, initially with two employee cases. The home on Jan. 1 reported four cases — an additional three staff members and one resident. Warkworth Institution: Declared Dec. 21, 2021, the health unit initially reported 19 confirmed cases. Correctional Service of Canada reported as of Jan. 20 there were 19 active cases among inmates (most recent data).

Vaccination

The health unit’s latest vaccination data was released Monday and includes the following:

Age 5 and over

One dose: 85.7 per cent

Two doses: 81.1 per cent

Age 18 and over:

One dose: 89.1 per cent

Two doses: 87 per cent

Three doses: 53.6 per cent

First doses administered: 156,897

Second doses administered: 148,426

Third doses administered: 86,714

