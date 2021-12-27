COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared on the weekend at a long-term care home in Cobourg, Ont.

According to Northumberland County, two employees at the county-run Golden Plough Lodge tested positive for COVID-19 and the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit has declared the 151-bed home in an outbreak.

“Our infection control team has moved swiftly into action, implementing outbreak management protocols to minimize any opportunity for transmission of this virus within the home,” stated home administrator Bill Detlor.

“We are taking every precaution to keep residents and staff safe during this outbreak, and we will continue to be vigilant in following ministry directives and infection control practices we know to be effective in defence against COVID-19.”

All residents and staff will be tested for COVID-19 using the diagnostic PCR nasal swab method, with repeat tests performed on Dec. 31-Jan. 1, Deltor said.

He noted infection prevention measures continue, including daily screening and monitoring for symptoms, mandatory personal protective equipment for staff at all times, cohorting residents and staff, and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Once out of outbreak, the home will return to twice-weekly rapid antigen testing of staff, in alignment with Ministry of Health protocols, Deltor said.

The long-term care facility has had several outbreaks since the pandemic, the last reported in early April 2021.

