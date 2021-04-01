COVID-19: 15 new cases for HKPR District Health Unit, outbreak declared at Cobourg LTC home

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and an outbreak at a Cobourg long-term care home on Thursday.

In its update issued around 1 p.m., the health unit reported eight new COVID-19 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, six in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. The health unit remains in the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s provincial COVID-19 response framework.

The number of COVID-19 variant cases remains at 56, which includes 18 in Northumberland County, eight in the Kawarthas and none in Haliburton County.

The number of active COVID-19 cases for the health unit jumped to 51, up from 34 cases reported 24 hours earlier, and includes 26 in the Kawarthas, 24 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton.

An outbreak was also declared Wednesday evening at the Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We recognize that such news is distressing for our residents, families and staff. Keeping residents and staff safe and healthy continues to be our primary focus, and we remain vigilant in our efforts to keep this virus from circulating in the home,” stated administrator Bill Detlor.

“Over 95 per cent of our residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, delivering a robust layer of protection against the virus. In addition, all consenting staff have received their first dose of the vaccination.

“In coordination with public health, we will also be implementing outbreak management protocols including isolating residents in their quarters during the outbreak period in order to minimize any risk, and every resident will be tested. Our thoughts go out to the employee, who is currently at home in self-isolation. We wish them a speedy recovery.”

Detlor said during the outbreak period, staff will be tested twice weekly. Once out of outbreak, the home will return to three times weekly rapid antigen testing of staff, in alignment with Ministry of Health protocols.

Other case data on Thursday:

Death toll — unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalizations — 50 (unchanged since Monday) with two people currently in hospital, two in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports one admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday, unchanged since Wednesday.

145 high-risk contacts, up from 130 reported on Wednesday

Schools with cases in health unit’s jurisdiction: C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg (one student case); CR Gummow YMCA Child Care (one case); Hillcrest Public School in Campbellford (one case).

For information on vaccination clinics throughout the health unit’s jurisdiction, visit its website.

