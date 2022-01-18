B.C. officials to provide update on flood aftermath, highway conditions

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. officials will provide an update Tuesday morning on the province’s state of emergency following the catastrophic flooding in November.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will speak at 11:30 a.m. PT. That will be broadcast live above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

The state of emergency was extended last Tuesday because of ongoing repairs on highways damaged by the record-breaking flooding and landslides. However, the Ministry of Public Safety had said it only planned to keep it in place for one more week.

Right now, orders include travel restrictions along the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 99.

Other highways remain closed, including Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon.

North of communities such as Boothroyd and Boston Bar, the risk of avalanches has stalled work on a temporary bridge at Jackass Mountain.

Several avalanches to the south have also trapped the communities in between.

The province was first hit on Nov. 14 when a powerful atmospheric river delivered tropical moisture to southwestern B.C., resulting in unprecedented volumes of rain and triggering flooding and landslides.

While rainfall warnings and some highway travel advisories were in effect, few people were prepared for the scale of the ensuing disaster.

“Rainfall totals associated with the mid-November atmospheric river were astronomical. Some places received between 200 and 300 millimetres in 2.5 days; well above November’s average monthly total,” Environment Canada said.

“In 2 days, 40 daily rainfall records were eclipsed with totals experienced only once every 100 years.”

That Sunday and into Monday, a series of mud and landslides smashed all key highways leading in and out of the Lower Mainland, including Highway 1 on both sides of Hope, the Coquihalla Highway, Highway 7 west of Hope, Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

Five people were killed in the Highway 99 landslide, and at least one person remains unaccounted for from the valley between Spences Bridge and Merritt, where the Coldwater River wiped out much of Highway 8.

In December, the Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated the storms and flooding to have caused $450 million in insured damage, based on preliminary data.

The Business Council of B.C. has also estimated the weather disaster will result in lost economic output for B.C. ranging from $250 million to $400 million.

– with files from Simon Little, Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press