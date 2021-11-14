Flood watch, rainfall warnings as atmospheric river drenches southern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of British Columbia’s South Coast are in for another 24 hours of “copious amounts of rain,” Environment Canada says, prompting new warnings around the region’s waterways.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and most of Vancouver Island with up to 100 mm of rain, while the central and eastern Fraser Valley and Howe Sound could get up to 150 mm of rain.

The continued deluge has prompted the BC River Forecast Centre to issue a flood watch for the Englishman River near Parksville.

High streamflow advisories are also in effect for Metro Vancouver and the North Shore Mountains, Fraser Valley, the Sea-to-Sky, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, Fraser Canyon tributaries and most of most of Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

The centre said rivers have risen rapidly from rainfall, since Saturday, and has warned people to keep clear of waterways and potentially unstable riverbanks.

0:32 ‘Atmospheric river’ dumps rain, swells B.C. waterfall ‘Atmospheric river’ dumps rain, swells B.C. waterfall – Oct 17, 2021

The alerts come in the second day of precipitation from an atmospheric river that made landfall in B.C. on Saturday, and melting snow added to already swollen waterways.

Environment Canada warned of possible washouts, flash floods, localized flooding and water pooling on roads.

People travelling on the Coquihalla Highway were also warned of messy conditions on Sunday, as Environment Canada forecast a hazardous mix of rain and snow.

The national weather agency forecast between 60 and 90 mm of rain, with possible wet snow Sunday afternoon and evening, near the Coquihalla Summit, and a shift from heavy rain to snow on Monday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

In southeastern British Columbia, Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

That route could also get a nasty mixture of weather, with 20 to 30 cm of snowfall Sunday, shifting to heavy rain.

Drivers in all areas are reminded to use their lights and slow down.