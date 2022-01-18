Large section of Trans-Canada Highway closed in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior has been stymied by multiple vehicle incidents on Tuesday.

DriveBC is reporting a crash at Townley Street and the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park, and the highway is closed east of Revelstoke for 26.4 kilometres.

The traffic service said a detour was not available and estimated the route would open to single-lane traffic at 10:30 a.m.

However, DriveBC is also reporting a much larger closure along that stretch of the Trans-Canada, from 26 km east of Sicamous to Golden, a total distance of 188.1 km. The closure is due to a vehicle incident in Glacier National Park.

UPDATE – #BCHwy1 closed in both directions between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC due to a vehicle incident. Detour not available. Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening to single lane traffic at 10:30AM PST. ℹ️https://t.co/hQWrN8N2N3@511Alberta @EmconSelkirk — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 18, 2022

Traffic was being held at Sicamous and Golden with an estimated time of reopening of 11:30 a.m. PT.

The highway had also been closed for several hours for avalanche control work late Monday.

Heads up for those headed cross-country on the Trans-Canada Highway. https://t.co/gIBdDMjIsB — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 18, 2022

