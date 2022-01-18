Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Large section of Trans-Canada Highway closed in B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 12:54 pm
Trans Canada Highway BC View image in full screen
Road conditions on Tuesday morning along the Trans-Canada Highway near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. DriveBC

Traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior has been stymied by multiple vehicle incidents on Tuesday.

DriveBC is reporting a crash at Townley Street and the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park, and the highway is closed east of Revelstoke for 26.4 kilometres.

Read more: 1 dead, 6 treated in hospital: Sicamous RCMP release drone images of Trans-Canada crash site

The traffic service said a detour was not available and estimated the route would open to single-lane traffic at 10:30 a.m.

However, DriveBC is also reporting a much larger closure along that stretch of the Trans-Canada, from 26 km east of Sicamous to Golden, a total distance of 188.1 km. The closure is due to a vehicle incident in Glacier National Park.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic was being held at Sicamous and Golden with an estimated time of reopening of 11:30 a.m. PT.

Trending Stories

The highway had also been closed for several hours for avalanche control work late Monday.

Click to play video: 'Freezing rain leads to dozens of crashes in the Edmonton region Thursday' Freezing rain leads to dozens of crashes in the Edmonton region Thursday
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Traffic tagFreezing Rain tagHighway 1 tagTrans-Canada Highway tagSicamous taghighway closure tagHighway crash tagGolden tagTrans-Canada tagBC highway tagSemi-trucks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers