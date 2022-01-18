Large section of Trans-Canada Highway closed in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Traffic along the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior has been stymied by multiple vehicle incidents on Tuesday.
DriveBC is reporting a crash at Townley Street and the east boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park, and the highway is closed east of Revelstoke for 26.4 kilometres.
Read more: 1 dead, 6 treated in hospital: Sicamous RCMP release drone images of Trans-Canada crash site
The traffic service said a detour was not available and estimated the route would open to single-lane traffic at 10:30 a.m.
However, DriveBC is also reporting a much larger closure along that stretch of the Trans-Canada, from 26 km east of Sicamous to Golden, a total distance of 188.1 km. The closure is due to a vehicle incident in Glacier National Park.
Traffic was being held at Sicamous and Golden with an estimated time of reopening of 11:30 a.m. PT.
The highway had also been closed for several hours for avalanche control work late Monday.
Comments