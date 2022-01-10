Menu

Traffic

1 dead, 6 treated in hospital: Sicamous RCMP release drone images of Trans-Canada crash site

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 10, 2022 8:46 pm
One person was killed and six people were transported to hospital after a crash on Highway 1 on Saturday evening. RCMP released this drone image of the scene. View image in full screen
One person was killed and six people were transported to hospital after a crash on Highway 1 on Saturday evening. RCMP released this drone image of the scene. Sicamous RCMP

The Sicamous RCMP has released drone images that show the scale of a multi-vehicle collision that killed one person on the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday evening.

Read more: Fatal semi crash closes Trans-Canada Highway near Sicamous

Police said the man was found dead “pinned between the unit he was driving and the trailer of a unit that came to rest in front of his.”

Six people were taken to hospital in the wake of the crash which involved multiple tractor-trailers as well as other vehicles.

Image from an RCMP drone of the site of a fatal multi-vehicle collision. View image in full screen
Image from an RCMP drone of the site of a fatal multi-vehicle collision. Sicamous RCMP

RCMP said the chain-reaction collision occurred around 6 p.m. on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm, when “an eastbound slat deck tracto-trailer unit jack-knifed and completely blocked all three lanes of the highway.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Avalanche risk prompts B.C. highway closures, traffic delays

The highway was closed for more than 24 hours, till Sunday evening, as officials investigated and cleared the debris.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact Sicamous RCMP.

 

